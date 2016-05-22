Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darby O'Neill, MD
Overview
Dr. Darby O'Neill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Locations
Everett Clinic Kemp Surgery Center3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (210) 545-3660Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fast friendly and efficient. I was informed all the way through the process.
About Dr. Darby O'Neill, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1295842037
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.