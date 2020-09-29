Overview of Dr. Darby Webb, MD

Dr. Darby Webb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Webb works at St. Luke's Children's Treasure Valley Pediatric in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.