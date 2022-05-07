Dr. Darcie Gorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darcie Gorman, MD
Overview
Dr. Darcie Gorman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Lds Hospital.
Locations
Avenues Specialty Clinic324 E 10th Ave Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-7500
Memorial Clinic2000 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Directions (801) 464-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorman is the best! Kind, patient, amazing staff. Trauma sensitive. I am relieved to have found them.
About Dr. Darcie Gorman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorman has seen patients for Diarrhea, Enteritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.