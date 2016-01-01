See All Family Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Darcie Robran-Marquez, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Darcie Robran-Marquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Robran-Marquez works at Presbyterian Northside Urgent C in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Albuquerque Ambulatory Eye Surgery
    5901 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 823-8233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Throat Pain
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Darcie Robran-Marquez, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982603478
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nm School Of Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robran-Marquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robran-Marquez works at Presbyterian Northside Urgent C in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Robran-Marquez’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Robran-Marquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robran-Marquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robran-Marquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robran-Marquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

