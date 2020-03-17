See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Darcy Marr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Darcy Marr, MD

Dr. Darcy Marr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Dr. Marr works at Northwest Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Scottsburg, IN, North Vernon, IN and Seymour, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Orthopedic Surgery, S.C.
    3030 W Salt Creek Ln Ste 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 870-4200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    1366 N Gardner St Ste 140, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 524-3311
  3. 3
    Schneck Family Care of Jennings County
    2145 N State Highway 3, North Vernon, IN 47265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 524-3311
  4. 4
    Schneck Orthopedics/Sprts Medcn
    411 W Tipton St, Seymour, IN 47274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 524-3311
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
ACL Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
ACL Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2020
    Dr. Marr is a new surgeon at NW Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington Heights (as of October, 2019). I saw him for knee pain that turned out to be a torn meniscus. He did the arthroscopic surgery and it all went very well. I had less pain than with the first one 12 years ago. Nice guy, but then he is Canadian, eh?
    — Mar 17, 2020
    About Dr. Darcy Marr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316437890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

