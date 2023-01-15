Overview

Dr. Darcy Scheeler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, National Jewish Health, OrthoColorado Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Scheeler works at Pinon Family Practice in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.