Dr. Darcy Scheeler, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (57)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darcy Scheeler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, National Jewish Health, OrthoColorado Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Scheeler works at Pinon Family Practice in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinon Family Practice
    9895 W Remington Pl, Littleton, CO 80128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 948-2676
    Monday
    7:45am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • National Jewish Health
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 15, 2023
    Years ago I had Dr. Scheeler as my doc. She was very professional and proficient in everything she does.
    Eileen — Jan 15, 2023
    • Family Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740315316
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
    • Univ Hosp
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • Family Practice
