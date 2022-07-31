Dr. Darcy Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darcy Shaw, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Colorectal Surgery Associates - Lee's Summit1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2330, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 378-5414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorectal Surgery Associates - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 320, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 378-5415
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Can't say enough good things about Dr. Shaw. Besides being brilliant in his field, he makes you feel very comfortable. Explains well and listens well. I feel like a new person thanks to him.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery
