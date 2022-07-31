Overview

Dr. Darcy Shaw, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shaw works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal Fistula and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.