Dr. Darcy Wolsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
The Eye Institute of Utah755 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 266-2283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Wolsey did my Cataract surgery and I couldn't be more pleased with the outcome. She, as well as any of the other staff that I came into contact with, were professional and friendly. I highly recommend the Eye Institute of Utah and in particular, Dr. Wolsey, for your eye care needs.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- John A. Moran Eye Center - Unversity of Utah
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Dr. Wolsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolsey.
