Dr. Dareen Khalaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dareen Khalaf, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Khalaf works at
Locations
Quick Stop Urgent Care1445 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (323) 798-5158
Dareen Khalaf Pcp Inc.215 N Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (213) 280-8115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Quick Stop with a sinus infection and Dr. Dareen was so amazing. She’s extremely smart and one of the best doctors I’ve ever seen. I would always go back.
About Dr. Dareen Khalaf, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalaf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalaf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Khalaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khalaf speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
