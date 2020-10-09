Overview

Dr. Dareen Khalaf, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Khalaf works at Quick Stop Urgent Care in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.