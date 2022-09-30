Overview of Dr. Darel Barnett, MD

Dr. Darel Barnett, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Louisville, KY.



Dr. Barnett works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.