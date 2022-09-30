Dr. Darell Covington Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darell Covington Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darell Covington Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA.
Dr. Covington Jr works at
Locations
Monroe Ear Nose and Throat & Facial Plastic500 Plaza Ct Ste C, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 421-8968
Pocono Ambulatory Surgery Center Limited1 Storm St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (570) 421-4978
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Covington is very patient and thorough.
About Dr. Darell Covington Jr, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covington Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covington Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covington Jr works at
Dr. Covington Jr has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covington Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Covington Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covington Jr.
