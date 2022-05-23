Dr. Darell Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darell Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Darell Kumar, MD
Dr. Darell Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Office30809 1st Ave S # A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
You just immediately feel comfortable with him he's very attentive listening looking out for your best interest he's just the best man I don't know how to describe it any better I would recommend him over the president surgeon that's how great he is
About Dr. Darell Kumar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1215335690
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kumar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.