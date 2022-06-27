See All Podiatrists in Natick, MA
Dr. Daren Bergman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daren Bergman, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (56)
Map Pin Small Natick, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daren Bergman, DPM

Dr. Daren Bergman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Natick, MA. 

Dr. Bergman works at Orthopedics New England in Natick, MA with other offices in Hopkinton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
3.9 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
4.4 (32)
View Profile

Dr. Bergman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedics New England
    313 Speen St, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 655-0471
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedics New England
    1 Lumber St Ste 105, Hopkinton, MA 01748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 458-6050
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Milford Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bergman?

    Jun 27, 2022
    First visit with Dr . Bergman at his Natick location. Diagnosis was a painful ingrown toenail of big toe. Has hurt for 9 months due to a bad nail trim from former podiatrist. From the moment he introduced himself until when he finished removing the section of ingrown Toenail, he was exceptionally calm, explained everything, and very attentive to my situation. He may very well have been the nicest doctor I have ever visited! Has excellent reviews on the internet. Will highly recommend him to my friends.
    John Gravina — Jun 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daren Bergman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daren Bergman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bergman to family and friends

    Dr. Bergman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bergman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daren Bergman, DPM.

    About Dr. Daren Bergman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669402905
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daren Bergman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daren Bergman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.