Dr. Grosman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daren Grosman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daren Grosman, MD
Dr. Daren Grosman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Grosman works at
Dr. Grosman's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology801 N Flamingo Rd Ste 11, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5654Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For what it's worth, I am writing this review from the perspective of a concerned patient and also a retired cardiologist, who himself has had thousands of patients encounters during his career. I am seeing Dr. Grosman because I have a serious and uncommon blood disorder. Despite this being uncommon, I am immediately recognized that he had a deep and comprehensive understanding of all aspects of the disorder. This reflects both his vast experience including with uncommon disorders as well as dedication to keeping up with all updates and progress in hematology. This is critically important in a dynamic field like hematology. As important as his superb knowledge and experience is Daren Grosman the person and the way he treats a patients. Recognizing my fears, he wisely scheduled me for the last appointment of the day recognizing that my first visit would run over the allotted time which it did by a lot. I highly recommend Dr Grosman to any patient with a hematological disorder.
About Dr. Daren Grosman, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Creole
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Frequently Asked Questions
