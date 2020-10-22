Overview

Dr. Daria Homenko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Homenko works at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain, MA with other offices in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.