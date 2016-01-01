See All Dermatologists in Bensalem, PA
Dr. Daria Kemp, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daria Kemp, MD

Dermatology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daria Kemp, MD is a Dermatologist in Bensalem, PA. 

Dr. Kemp works at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Birdsboro, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adel Haque, MD
Dr. Adel Haque, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Mitchell Anolik, MD
Dr. Mitchell Anolik, MD
4.0 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners (Bensalem)
    1950 Street Rd Ste 100, Bensalem, PA 19020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 639-7546
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00am
  2. 2
    258 BEN FRANKLIN HWY E, Birdsboro, PA 19508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 639-7546
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:45pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 6:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 11:45am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Boil
Warts
Melanoma Screening
Boil
Warts
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kemp?

    Photo: Dr. Daria Kemp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daria Kemp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kemp to family and friends

    Dr. Kemp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kemp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daria Kemp, MD.

    About Dr. Daria Kemp, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164841789
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daria Kemp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kemp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daria Kemp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.