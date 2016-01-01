Overview of Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD

Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH.



Dr. Krivosheya works at Akron General Neuroscience in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.