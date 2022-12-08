Overview of Dr. Darian Reddick, MD

Dr. Darian Reddick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mt Juliet, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED|Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Reddick works at Saint Thomas Medical Partners W in Mt Juliet, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.