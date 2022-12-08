Dr. Darian Reddick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- TN
- Mt Juliet
- Dr. Darian Reddick, MD
Dr. Darian Reddick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darian Reddick, MD
Dr. Darian Reddick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mt Juliet, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED|Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Reddick works at
Dr. Reddick's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Thomas Medical Partners W108 Providence Trl, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 466-0041
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Bellevue5700 Temple Rd # 201, Nashville, TN 37221 Directions (629) 208-6160
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset
- View other providers who treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anterior Horn Disease
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Benign Exertional Headache
- View other providers who treat Benign Sex Headache
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Cervical Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervicogenic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Demyelinating Neuropathy With IgM Monoclonal Gammapathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Cough Headache
- View other providers who treat Cranial Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dopamine Responsive Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Drug Rebound Headache
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Guillain-Barre Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hand Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies
- View other providers who treat Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Icepick Headache
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Neuropathies
- View other providers who treat Limb Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Loss of Taste
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Medication-Induced Postural Tremor
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Motor Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonic Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Neuromyelitis Optica
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Ocular Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB)
- View other providers who treat Orthostatic Tremor
- View other providers who treat Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyradiculoneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Headache
- View other providers who treat Primary Dystonias
- View other providers who treat Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Pseudotumoral Form of Multiple Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Retrobulbar Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Secondary Dystonias
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Stiff-Man Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Transverse Myelitis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Ulnar Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddick?
Dr. Reddick is everything you'll read in the other reviews. He's highly knowledgeable, caring, a good listener and a delight to interact with. I knew I was in good hands within minutes. I don't think I have ever left a doctor's office feeling that good and actually looking forward to the next visit. Dr. Reddick in my experience is a rare find and a gem of a person. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Darian Reddick, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497044093
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School (Brigham and Women's Hospital)|Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED|Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddick accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddick works at
Dr. Reddick has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.