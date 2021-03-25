Dr. Fadeyi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darice Fadeyi, MD
Overview
Dr. Darice Fadeyi, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Locations
Dr. Darice Fadeyi121 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 453-0201
Dr. Darice Fadeyi336 Route 202 Ste D, Somers, NY 10589 Directions (914) 617-8950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fadeyi?
Dr Fadeyi is excellent. Meticulous, clear, empathetic, kind. Really listens and takes care and time with her patients.
About Dr. Darice Fadeyi, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadeyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fadeyi speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadeyi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadeyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadeyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadeyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.