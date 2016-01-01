See All Podiatrists in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Darien Kokalari, DPM

Podiatry
Lansdale, PA
Overview of Dr. Darien Kokalari, DPM

Dr. Darien Kokalari, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lansdale, PA. 

Dr. Kokalari works at North Penn Podiatry Llc in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Kokalari's Office Locations

    North Penn Podiatry Llc
    914 N Broad St Unit B, Lansdale, PA 19446 (215) 855-8122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Fracture
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Darien Kokalari, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932515277
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darien Kokalari, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokalari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kokalari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kokalari works at North Penn Podiatry Llc in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kokalari’s profile.

    Dr. Kokalari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokalari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokalari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokalari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

