Dr. Darin Awaya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, The Queens Medical Center and Wilcox Health.
Kuakini Physicians Tower405 N Kuakini St Ste 1105, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 532-2056
Orthopedic Center - The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3520
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
- Wilcox Health
Dr. Awaya isn’t just ready to dive into surgery. I like the fact that he wants to get to know you first! I have had L4&L5 fused and have no pain. I have also had C5, C6 &C7 in my neck. it went very smooth. Sometimes my neck hurts, but thats just old age detertioration. i can acceat that! I would and have recommended him to a lot of people and they too, lime him as well!
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Awaya has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Back Pain and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
