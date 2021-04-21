Overview of Dr. Darin Awaya, MD

Dr. Darin Awaya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, The Queens Medical Center and Wilcox Health.



Dr. Awaya works at GREGORY H CHOW MD INC in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Back Pain and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.