Dr. Darin Bush, DO
Overview
Dr. Darin Bush, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine.
Dr. Bush works at
Locations
Darin L Bush, D.O., P.A.3101 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33306 Directions (954) 414-7080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Bush for going on 18 years. He has been a total life-saver to me from the moment I walked into his office. He goes above and beyond to make me feel "better" just by walking in the room, always with a smile, a compliment or some type of encouragement. Then the real treatment begins. He can find places on my body that hurt that I wasn't even completely aware of! His knowledge of one's body and the issues they are facing is amazing! He's professional, he's kind, he's caring, why go anywhere else!? His staff follow right along to the same beat. They're also right there for you.
About Dr. Darin Bush, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1023026127
Education & Certifications
- New England College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bush works at
Dr. Bush speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.