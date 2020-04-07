See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Darin Green, DO

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Darin Green, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Green works at Neurosurgical Care Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Moraine, OH and Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgical Care Inc.
    300 Forest Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 222-2096
    2912 Springboro W, Moraine, OH 45439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 222-2096
    Kevin M. Reid D O Inc.
    1989 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 222-1831
    140 W Main St Ste 110, Springfield, OH 45502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 222-2096
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2020
    I was referred to him expecting surgery but he solved my problem without any surgery. Very thorough and his solution worked perfectly. Have even recommended him to my family physician!
    — Apr 07, 2020
    About Dr. Darin Green, DO

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811043664
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

