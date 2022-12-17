Overview of Dr. Darin Jurgensmeier, MD

Dr. Darin Jurgensmeier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jurgensmeier works at Saint Alphonsus Joint Center Of Excellence in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.