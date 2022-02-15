Dr. Darin Minkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darin Minkin, DO
Overview of Dr. Darin Minkin, DO
Dr. Darin Minkin, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Minkin works at
Dr. Minkin's Office Locations
-
1
Darin M. Minkin Inc.2355 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 430, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-9100
-
2
Des Peres Hospital2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minkin?
I have been a patient of Dr. Minkins for ten years. I referred both my husband and one of my daughters to him. He is a great doctor, surgeon and really takes the time to talk to his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Darin Minkin, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043296494
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minkin works at
Dr. Minkin has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, Abdominal Pain and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Minkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.