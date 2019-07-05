See All Neurosurgeons in Cedar Rapids, IA
Dr. Darin Smith, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Darin Smith, MD

Dr. Darin Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Mercy Neurosurgery Clinic in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Darin W. Smith, MD, PLC
    701 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 221-8966
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
  • Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 05, 2019
    I'm satisfied with the surgery dr. Smith did on my back. I had done research and found him to be highly recommended.
    Jul 05, 2019
    About Dr. Darin Smith, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275584922
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Medical Education

