Overview of Dr. Darin Sutton, MD

Dr. Darin Sutton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Conway, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Conway Medical Center.



Dr. Sutton works at CMC Ear, Nose, and Throat in Conway, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.