Dr. Dario Grisales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dario Grisales, MD
Dr. Dario Grisales, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina|Universidad Nacional De Columbia and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Grisales works at
Dr. Grisales' Office Locations
Pan American Pain Institute16542 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 608-5099
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I worked for Dr. Grisales for 1 yr. Only because Dr.Barsa didn't care for me and he was rude & condescending with bo respect. However Dario and I. Became close... we worked well together! Best Dr. I ever worked for in 10 yrs. He understands all patients are in some kind of pain. He will get the bottom of it for a proper diagnosis & best treatment options. Which include everything from pain management meds like Oxycontin, MS-Contin, Methadone, OxyIR 30mg, Duragesic Fentanyl Patches at proper doses with titration. He will offer Injections and other options that most patients take and they work because he is one of the BEST in the FL top 5 hands down. Seeing Dr. Grisales!He not only the best I overworked for, at times he trusted me so much he would hand me the chart and say Michael...tell me ..what do you think? Really you want my input. After my visit with pt and history. His pain meds needed doubled. He agreed! Pt couldn't afford the Fentanyl pump. Many pts the Injections helped alot!
About Dr. Dario Grisales, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina|Universidad Nacional De Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grisales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grisales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grisales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grisales works at
Dr. Grisales has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grisales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grisales speaks French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Grisales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grisales.
