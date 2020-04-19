Overview of Dr. Dario Grisales, MD

Dr. Dario Grisales, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina|Universidad Nacional De Columbia and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Grisales works at Pan American Pain Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.