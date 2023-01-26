Dr. Dario Kivelevitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kivelevitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dario Kivelevitch, MD
Overview
Dr. Dario Kivelevitch, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Kivelevitch works at
Locations
Texas Dermatology Associates3900 Junius St Ste 145, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (972) 386-7546Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 1830 E Broad St Ste 102, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (903) 875-0413
U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian8210 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 1810, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend - entire staff is very pleasant.
About Dr. Dario Kivelevitch, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1922485838
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kivelevitch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kivelevitch accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kivelevitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kivelevitch works at
Dr. Kivelevitch has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kivelevitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kivelevitch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kivelevitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kivelevitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kivelevitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.