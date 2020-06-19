Dr. Dario Roque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dario Roque, MD
Overview of Dr. Dario Roque, MD
Dr. Dario Roque, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Roque works at
Dr. Roque's Office Locations
-
1
Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care250 E Superior St Ste 4-420, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roque?
I had Dr. Dario Roque in Massachusetts for Cancer of the Endometrium. He did the robotic surgery on August 29th. Last visit with him was No Evidence of Disease. He is a quiet man who knows his medicine. I would HIGHLY recommend him and he will be missed in this area.
About Dr. Dario Roque, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1467682690
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roque has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roque works at
Dr. Roque has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Vulvectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.