Overview of Dr. Dario Zagar, MD

Dr. Dario Zagar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Zagar works at Associated Neurologists So CT in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Concussion and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.