Dr. Darius Ameri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ameri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darius Ameri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darius Ameri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Ameri works at
Locations
-
1
Stoneham Office3 Woodland Rd Ste 212, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 662-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ameri?
Dr Ameri is absolutely wonderful! He has done 4 different surgeries on me and his professionalism, caring nature and exceptional bedside manner are rare to find these days. His staff is also wonderful and helpful. I have referred others to him and they have also been very happy. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Darius Ameri, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1497706378
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ameri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ameri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ameri works at
Dr. Ameri has seen patients for Obesity, Incisional Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ameri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ameri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ameri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ameri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.