Overview

Dr. Darius Ameri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Ameri works at NORTH SURBURAN SURGICAL ASSOC in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Incisional Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.