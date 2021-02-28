Overview of Dr. Darius Mitchell III, MD

Dr. Darius Mitchell III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell III works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.