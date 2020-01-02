Dr. Darius Paduch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paduch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darius Paduch, MD
Overview
Dr. Darius Paduch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Academy of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Paduch works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at the Waldbaum Center1000 Northern Blvd Ste 120, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-5348
-
2
Center for Male Reproductive Medicine525 E 68th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5309
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paduch is one of the best urologists and urological surgeons in the world. I could have avoided many problems if I had gone to him first. He is on a level with the great innovative Chinese urologists. There are a couple of other noted urologists in the area that might be as good, but they will likely not take any insurance.
About Dr. Darius Paduch, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Oregon Health & Science University Program
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Academy of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paduch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paduch accepts Aetna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paduch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paduch has seen patients for Varicocele, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paduch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paduch speaks Polish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Paduch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paduch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paduch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paduch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.