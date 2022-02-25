See All Pediatricians in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Darius Radvila, DO

Pediatrics
4.8 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Darius Radvila, DO

Dr. Darius Radvila, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Radvila works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Radvila's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9002
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 25, 2022
    Dr. Radvila is awesome. Super caring, patient, and very knowledgeable. He greets my kids whenever we come in, and is playful (checks the heartbeat of my daughter's lovey.) He understands kids and is extremely thorough in explaining care. Highly recommend!
    Jen — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Darius Radvila, DO

    Pediatrics
    English
    1538456264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darius Radvila, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radvila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radvila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radvila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Radvila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radvila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radvila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radvila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

