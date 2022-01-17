Dr. Darius Sorbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darius Sorbi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darius Sorbi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Bayerische Julius-Maximilians-Universitaet Wurzburg and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sorbi works at
Locations
West Islip Office1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 3-1, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 669-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Listens and always asks if you have any questions
About Dr. Darius Sorbi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, German, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Bayerische Julius-Maximilians-Universitaet Wurzburg
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorbi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorbi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorbi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorbi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sorbi speaks German, Persian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorbi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorbi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Sorbi can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.