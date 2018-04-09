See All Neurologists in Parma, OH
Dr. Dariush Saghafi, MD

Neurology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dariush Saghafi, MD

Dr. Dariush Saghafi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Saghafi works at Parma Neurology in Parma, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saghafi's Office Locations

    Parma Neurology
    6681 Ridge Rd Ste 300, Parma, OH 44129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 842-3816

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Vitamin E Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Hereditary, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Spastic, 3, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Auditory Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Benign Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Neuropathy With Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Chevron Icon
Congenital Sensory Neuropathy With Neurotrophic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial British Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial Danish Chevron Icon
Deposition Disease-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dopamine Responsive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Dystonia 13, Torsion, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dystonia 15, Myoclonic Chevron Icon
Dystonia 3, Torsion, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Dystonia 6, Torsion Chevron Icon
Dystonia 7, Torsion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Musculorum Deformans, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dystonia Musculorum Deformans, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dystonia Plus Chevron Icon
Dystonia With Cerebellar Atrophy Chevron Icon
Dystonia, Focal, Task-Specific (FTSD) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Dominant Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Recessive Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gluten Ataxia Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Child Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Infant Epilepsy With Migrant Focal Crisis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Jaw Dystonia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile-Onset Dystonia Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Metobolic Dystonia Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multifocal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myasthenic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ocular Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic-Spinal Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Opticoacoustic Nerve Atrophy Dementia Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 10 (PARK10) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 11 (PARK11) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 12 (PARK12) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 13 (PARK13) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 2, Autosomal Recessive Juvenile (PARK2) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 3, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK3) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 4, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK4) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 5 (PARK5) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 6 (PARK6) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 7 (PARK7) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 8 (PARK8) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 9 (PARK9) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Primary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pseudotumoral Form of Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Secondary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Segmental Dystonia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sensory Ataxia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia, Autosomal Recessive, With Axonal Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Torsion Dystonia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 09, 2018
    Dr. Saghafi understood my urgent concerns and orchestrated a comprehensive evaluation including a second opinion consultation with a University Neurologist, and arranged for timely and minimally invasive surgery for what had become a critically unstable situation.I cannot say enough about the comprehensive and caring approach as well as the immense knowledge base and application of clear and necessary caution before considering surgery demonstrated by this truly remarkable physician.
    Howard Hall in Arcata, CA — Apr 09, 2018
    About Dr. Dariush Saghafi, MD

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1891772125
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve Univ, Univ Hosps of Cleveland
    • MetroHealth Medical Center/Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

