Dr. Dariush Takhtehchian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takhtehchian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dariush Takhtehchian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dariush Takhtehchian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Takhtehchian works at
Locations
-
1
Amg Nesset Internal Medicine1775 Ballard Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (800) 323-8622
-
2
Community Care Network911 Fran Lin Pkwy, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (800) 323-8622
-
3
Park Side Cardiology1875 Dempster St Ste 525, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takhtehchian?
DR "T"..... one of the best cardiologists with excellent bedside manner... he is mayo trained... and takes care of 4 of my family members... A+
About Dr. Dariush Takhtehchian, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1255412193
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University, Cardiovascular Disease
- Mayo Clin Grad Sch Med
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takhtehchian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takhtehchian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takhtehchian works at
Dr. Takhtehchian has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Cardiomegaly and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takhtehchian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Takhtehchian speaks Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Takhtehchian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takhtehchian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takhtehchian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takhtehchian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.