Overview

Dr. Dariush Takhtehchian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Takhtehchian works at Advocate Heart Institute in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Cardiomegaly and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.