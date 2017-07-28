See All Cardiologists in Park Ridge, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Dariush Takhtehchian, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dariush Takhtehchian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Takhtehchian works at Advocate Heart Institute in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Cardiomegaly and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Amg Nesset Internal Medicine
    1775 Ballard Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 323-8622
  2. 2
    Community Care Network
    911 Fran Lin Pkwy, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 323-8622
  3. 3
    Park Side Cardiology
    1875 Dempster St Ste 525, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 698-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Congenital Heart Defects
Cardiomegaly
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Cardiomegaly
Tricuspid Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Takhtehchian?

    Jul 28, 2017
    DR "T"..... one of the best cardiologists with excellent bedside manner... he is mayo trained... and takes care of 4 of my family members... A+
    Skokie, IL — Jul 28, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Dariush Takhtehchian, MD
    About Dr. Dariush Takhtehchian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255412193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University, Cardiovascular Disease
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mayo Clin Grad Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dariush Takhtehchian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takhtehchian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Takhtehchian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Takhtehchian has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Cardiomegaly and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takhtehchian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Takhtehchian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takhtehchian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takhtehchian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takhtehchian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

