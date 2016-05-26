Overview of Dr. Dariusz Koscielniak, MD

Dr. Dariusz Koscielniak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Koscielniak works at PA Foot & Ankle Associates in East Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.