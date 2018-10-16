Dr. Dariusz Lazarczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dariusz Lazarczyk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Gastrointestinal Specialists PC264 W Maple Rd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 273-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I'm a patient for almost 4 years Dr. Lazarczyk the nurses were very nice and friendly he always takes time to explain and details my condition and what I need to know. In general was a very good experience, I would recommend him.
About Dr. Dariusz Lazarczyk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083603500
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
Dr. Lazarczyk has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazarczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
