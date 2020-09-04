Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dariusz Nowak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dariusz Nowak, MD
Dr. Dariusz Nowak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Linden, NJ. They graduated from Slaska Akademia Med Katowice Poland.
Dr. Nowak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nowak's Office Locations
-
1
Linden Office515 N Wood Ave Ste 302, Linden, NJ 07036 Directions (908) 925-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowak?
Good DR. I am so happy to find him for my mom????????????
About Dr. Dariusz Nowak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Polish
- 1740200666
Education & Certifications
- Slaska Akademia Med Katowice Poland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowak works at
Dr. Nowak has seen patients for Iodine Deficiency, Osteopenia and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nowak speaks Polish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.