Overview

Dr. Darl Rantz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Rantz works at Enterprise Family Healthcare in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.