Overview of Dr. Darla Liles, MD

Dr. Darla Liles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Duplin Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.



Dr. Liles works at Leo Jenkins Cancer Center Radtn in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Thalassemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.