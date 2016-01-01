Dr. Darla Liles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darla Liles, MD
Overview of Dr. Darla Liles, MD
Dr. Darla Liles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Duplin Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.
Dr. Liles works at
Dr. Liles' Office Locations
-
1
Vidant Radiosurgery600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-1888
-
2
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 816-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Duplin Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liles?
About Dr. Darla Liles, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1528051729
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liles accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liles works at
Dr. Liles has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Thalassemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.