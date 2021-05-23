Dr. Darlene Bugoci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bugoci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darlene Bugoci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Darlene Bugoci, MD
Dr. Darlene Bugoci, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Bugoci works at
Dr. Bugoci's Office Locations
-
1
Littleton Adventist Hospital7700 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 347-5305
-
2
Arapahoe Women's Care7750 S Broadway Ste G20, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 347-5305
-
3
Parker Adventist Hospital9395 Crown Crest Blvd, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 269-4975
-
4
Porter Adventist Hospital Office2555 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 788-5714
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bugoci?
I had radiation oncology services from Dr. Bugoci, and I was very happy with everything. First off, the office is very welcoming. Secondly, Dr. Bugoci is an expert in developing a plan, and providing overall services/followup. I felt very confident in the expertise of Dr. Bugoci and this well-organized staff. She also communicated regularly with my doctor's office, which I appreciated. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Darlene Bugoci, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1295980308
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanante
- Cedars-Sinai Hosp
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Duke University
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bugoci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bugoci accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bugoci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bugoci works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bugoci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bugoci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bugoci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bugoci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.