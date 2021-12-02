See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Darlene Foster, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Darlene Foster, MD

Dr. Darlene Foster, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Foster works at Darlene K Foster MD PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Darlene K Foster MD Pllc
    3330 NW 56th St Ste 604, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 951-5992

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 02, 2021
    I was getting up 5 and 6 times a night to go to the bathroom. Dr. Foster put me on flomax and it cut the number of trips in half and urinating is not nearly as painful as it was.
    J Paul Cunningham — Dec 02, 2021
    About Dr. Darlene Foster, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194717132
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darlene Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster works at Darlene K Foster MD PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

