Dr. Darlene Gilbert-Jekel, MD
Overview of Dr. Darlene Gilbert-Jekel, MD
Dr. Darlene Gilbert-Jekel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gilbert-Jekel works at
Dr. Gilbert-Jekel's Office Locations
Mid-Michigan Pediatrics PC100 Harrow Ln Ste 3, Saginaw, MI 48638 Directions (989) 921-5396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilbert is a wonderful caring pediatrician. We have never had to wait more than 10 minutes her waiting room and always have an appointment within 2 days or less if it's an emergency.
About Dr. Darlene Gilbert-Jekel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1669531042
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert-Jekel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert-Jekel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert-Jekel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert-Jekel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbert-Jekel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbert-Jekel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.