Overview

Dr. Darlene Popat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Popat works at SMG Cardiology in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.