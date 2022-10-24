Dr. McNulty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darlene McNulty, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darlene McNulty, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals5775 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste C200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 426-2930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Darlene McNulty, DO
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235215211
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. McNulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNulty has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNulty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. McNulty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNulty.
