Dr. Darlene Negbenebor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darlene Negbenebor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Negbenebor works at
Locations
Stamford Gastroenterology90 Morgan St Ste 301, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 998-7400
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-5588Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Takes time to explain everything and genuinely cares for the patients.
About Dr. Darlene Negbenebor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1891728853
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hosp & Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Hosp & Med Ctr
- New York Hospital Queens
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Negbenebor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Negbenebor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Negbenebor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Negbenebor has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Negbenebor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Negbenebor speaks French and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Negbenebor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negbenebor.
