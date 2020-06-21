Overview

Dr. Darlene Negbenebor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Negbenebor works at Stamford Gastroenterology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.