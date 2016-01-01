Overview of Dr. Darlene Osipuk, MD

Dr. Darlene Osipuk, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Osipuk works at RWJBarnabas Behavioral Health in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.